Monarch women bounce back with win over Florida Atlantic

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It started out with an opponent's travel issues and ended with an Old Dominion triumph.

The Monarch women's basketball team used a 14-1 run to pull away and get back into the win column, topping Florida Atlantic, 61-48, at Chartway Arena on Monday night. ODU bounced back after Saturday's loss at UTEP, which snapped its nine-game winning streak.

This looked bleak early, as the Owls opened up on an 11-0 run to put the Monarchs in an early hole. ODU responded with a run of its own, opening the second quarter on a 15-2 spurt and went into halftime leading 30-24. FAU would respond and carry a 39-38 advantage into the final frame, but the Monarchs got hot down the stretch, going on one final run to slam the door and get back to their winning ways.

Ajah Wayne paced Old Dominion with 22 points, while Iggy Allen, despite struggling, posted a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Amari Young added 11 points and eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for her career.

DeLisha Milton-Jones saw her team win despite connecting on just one of its 19 three-point attempts. The Monarchs shot 32 percent from the floor, but clamped down defensively, forcing Florida Atlantic into 31 turnovers.

Monday's contest was pushed back five hours due to the Owls' travel issues. Weather prevented Florida Atlantic from landing in Norfolk, so the plane was diverted to Raleigh. FAU took a bus to Norfolk on Monday morning, so the tip time was pushed back from 1:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Old Dominion is back in action on Thursday when the Monarchs host Rice at Chartway Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 PM.