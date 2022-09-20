Monarch women gear up for official practice

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- While college football season is in full swing, college basketball is right around the corner and the Old Dominion women are gearing up to start official practice next week.

"The mindset for us at this point is the work we put in this summer, the work we put in at the beginning of the fall semester, that it's all been good," said Monarch head coach Delisha Milton-Jones. "We've laid a great foundation, so now when that first official practice day hits, we can kind of go into another gear."

ODU is coming off a 24-10 campaign that saw the silver and blue advance to the second round of the WNIT. There are definitely positives to a postseason appearance, but the Monarchs have their eyes on bigger things.

"You have to understand where you've been in order to understand where you're trying to go," Milton-Jones said. "We will refer back to last year's season for different reasons, whether it's to learn from lessons that we went through or whether it's for us to use it as a springboard towards something that we're trying to reach in the future."

Six players return from last year's roster and are mixing with freshmen and transfers. Milton-Jones likes the way the group has come together so far.

"You would think that this team had been together for a year," the head coach noted. "They do everything together. They eat together, they party together, you see one, you're going to see five."

Old Dominion opens official practice next Monday. The Monarchs open their season on November 7 at Florida Gulf Coast.