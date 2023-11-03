Monarchists holding Toys for Tots collection drive Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The holidays are right around the corner, but some area kids won't have as much under the tree as others, if anything. A group of Old Dominion fans is working to change that.

The Monarchists, a group of silver and blue faithful that formed back in 2018, are holding their fourth annual Toys for Tots collection drive prior to Saturday's home football game against Coastal Carolina. Fans can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the group's tailgate in the Blue Lot or on 49th Street across from the stadium.

"There's a need for 30,000 kids in the area to receive toys," said Mike Langston, a founding member of the Monarchists. "If we can put a small dent in it while we're enjoying football and tailgating, it'll go a long way."

"A kid who's not going to have a Christmas, wouldn't have a Christmas otherwise, or is just kind of down with what's going on in their life, this may put a little sunshine in it," added Aaron Zielinski, another founding member.

The organization began the toy drive when group member Harry McBrien, a Marine Corps veteran, wanted to give back to his community. His fellow Monarchists were eager to hop on board and help make the event successful every year.

The effort has picked up support over the years. 2022 saw a handful of Old Dominion coaches team up to make a video to promote the Toys for Tots collection. Monarch women's tennis coach Dominic Manilla spearheaded the push for his fellow coaches to help bring awareness to the drive. Jeff Jones, Ricky Rahne, Delisha-Milton Jones and Chris Finwood all participated in the making of the video.

"It's nice to see the support by Old Dominion for the Old Dominion community," Zielinski said. "Every single penny, every single toy stays in the community and goes to kids in the 757."

"We're getting that feedback back because it is such a small and tight-knit group of people who all have the same vision of the local area," added Langston. "We all want the best for Norfolk, Hampton Roads and Old Dominion."

Two amphibious assault vehicles will be on hand for those who visit the tailgate the check out and Marines will be there to collect cash donations for those who do not have a chance to purchase a toy and wish to contribute. There will also be a flyover prior to kickoff.

Those who wish to make a donation can also visit virginia-beach-va.toysfortots.org.

Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina kick off Saturday at 3:30.