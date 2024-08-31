Monarchs arrive in Columbia eager to tackle SEC stage

COLUMBIA, SC (WTKR)- Old Dominion has put all the work in during the offseason and the preseason. Now the only thing left to do in week one is get it done.

The Monarchs arrived in Columbia on Friday afternoon ready to take on South Carolina on Saturday to kick off their 2024 campaign. It marks just the second time in program history ODU will face an SEC opponent.

Old Dominion was 6-7 last season, earning a bowl berth for the second time in three years. 11 of the Monarchs' 13 games were decided by seven points or less, so Ricky Rahne and company have plenty of experience playing in close contests.

South Carolina, coached by former Virginia Tech assistant Shane Beamer, is coming off a 5-7 campaign, with all five victories coming at home.

Kickoff for Saturday's season opener is set for 4:15 PM and fans can catch the game on SEC Network.