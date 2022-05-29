Monarchs await NCAA Tournament fate

NORFOLK VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion baseball has settled in to play the waiting game.

The Monarchs will discover their NCAA Tournament fate on Monday at noon during the NCAA Selection Show at noon on ESPN2, hoping their name is called for the second straight season.

Chris Finwood's group picked up three wins during the Conference USA Tournament, but was unable to defend its title at the event. After an opening win over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, ODU was shut down by Louisiana Tech on Thursday before bouncing back Friday to beat Charlotte. The Monarchs would avenge their loss to the Bulldogs in Saturday's first semifinal match-up, but fell to LA Tech in the elimination game Saturday night.

Old Dominion's record stands at 41-17, posting back-to-back seasons of at least 40 victories for the first time since 1985-1986. The Monarchs picked up some key resume-boosting victories during the regular season, winning at Virginia, sweeping East Carolina in a home-and-home series and taking two of three at Southern Mississippi. They also split the season series with Atlantic 10 champion VCU and have won ten of their last 12 games.

Old Dominion ranks second in the country with 128 home runs, paced by Matt Coutney's 27 round-trippers and Andy Gariolla's 25. Garriola's 80 RBI rank among the national leaders as well. Blake Morgan paces the pitching staff with a 1.69 ERA and 8-0 record.

News 3 will have coverage from Old Dominion's watch party during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday. Be sure to follow Sports Director Marc Davis on Twitter at @marcdavissports for up-to-the-minute developments.