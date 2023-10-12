Monarchs celebrate new season at annual tip-off dinner

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- College basketball season is fast approaching and Wednesday saw Old Dominion gear up for the upcoming campaign with some of its biggest supporters.

The Monarchs held their annual tip-off dinner at the Norfolk Yacht Club, where players, coaches, support staff and administrators were joined by boosters, donors and fans to talk basketball and get to know those who suit up in the silver and blue.

This week's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press was broadcast from the event. Jeff Jones, Imo Essien and Chaunce Jenkins all joined the program to discuss the tip-off dinner and the upcoming season.

It was a good chance for some of those who attend most games to learn about some of the newest Monarchs, as nine new faces grace this year's roster.

Click the above video to view this week's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press. The program airs every Wednesday at 11:15 PM on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.