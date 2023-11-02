Monarchs close in on season opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're five days away from the tip-off of the 2023-2024 college basketball season as the Monarchs open season number eleven of the Jeff Jones era.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're getting fans ready for Monday's season opener against Virginia Wesleyan. It will mark the fourth straight campaign that the 757 neighbors are meeting and the third fall in row ODU is tipping off its schedule on its home floor. The silver and blue are coming off a 19-12 season and are projected to finish third in the Sun Belt.

Leeroy Odiahi is one of the Monarchs' newcomers, completing his journey from Ireland to Norfolk, with stops in Canada and Iowa in between. News 3's Zach Staton sits down with the ODU big man to learn more about his background.

College coaches possess plenty of basketball knowledge. Old Dominion assistant coaches Jamal Robinson and Chris Kovensky are passing some of that knowledge down to area high school coaches. The staff members are holding a series of coaching development clinics at local high schools.

Junior guard Imo Essien joins us for our 94 Foot Conversation.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.