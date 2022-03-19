Monarchs down former CAA rival to advance in WNIT

TOWSON, MD (WTKR)- Old Dominion head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones noted earlier this week that her Monarchs are still dancing, just in a different club. They get to keep their shoes on for at least another game.

Iggy Allen scored 25 points and ODU tallied 13 steals, topping Towson in the first round of the WNIT, 72-66, on the Tigers' home floor on Friday night. The win improves the Monarchs' record to 24-9, the most victories for the squad in a season since 2007-2008. The victory also marks ODU's first postseason win since 2015.

In addition to Allen's performance, Brianna Jackson added 17 points while Amari Young chipped in 11 points to fuel the victory.

While the game was close for much of the way, Old Dominion never trailed during the contest, though did experience a couple of scoring droughts. With the win, the Monarchs get back on track after losing three of their last four to end their regular season.

ODU is no stranger to Towson. The two programs were previous conference rivals during the Monarchs' days in the CAA, with the silver and blue dominating the series. Friday's victory, the first meeting between the two squads since Old Dominion's departure for Conference USA, improved the Monarchs to 20-1 against the Tigers all-time.

Old Dominion will now treat its fans to at least one more home game at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs will host Columbia on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM in round two of the WNIT.