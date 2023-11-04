Monarchs hit home stretch as Coastal visits S.B. Ballard Stadium

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coming off an emotional loss at James Madison, the Monarchs turn the page for their penultimate home game Saturday afternoon as Coastal Carolina comes to town.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses that defeat at James Madison and some of the things ODU is looking to improve throughout its final four contests. He's also scouting a Chanticleers team that is coming off an impressive 34-6 victory over Marshall. CCU enters with a 5-3 record, 3-2 in Sun Belt play.

Quarterback Grayson McCall suffered an injury two weeks ago, but his back-up, Jarrett Guest, stepped in and performed at a high level. Guest completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 289 yards and three touchdowns against the Thundering Herd. Coastal has multiple running backs capable of causing problems and a two-headed monster at receiver in Sam Pinckney and Jared Brown.

Monarch quarterback Grant Wilson has looked like a different player since regaining his starting job, particularly the last two games. News 3's Zach Staton takes us behind the resurgence of the signal caller.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:00 on WTKR through the end of college football season. Click the above video to view this week's program.