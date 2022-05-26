Monarchs, Hokies to take primetime stage on September 2

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's one of the most highly anticipated games in the history of S.B. Ballard Stadium and it will take place under the Friday night lights.

Old Dominion announced on Thursday that its September 2 season opener against Virginia Tech at home will kick off at 7:00 PM and be broadcast live on ESPNU. This comes in conjunction with ESPN's release of kickoff times for early season contests.

This marks the Hokies' first visit to Norfolk since ODU upset them back in 2018, 49-35. Old Dominion finished 6-7 in 2021, winning its final five regular season games and earning a berth in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Virginia Tech also wrapped up last season 6-7, ending with a loss to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl. ODU is 1-2 all-time in the series with the Hokies winning the latest match-up back in 2019, 31-17, in Blacksburg.

The two head coaches are no strangers to each other. Ricky Rahne and Brent Pry were assistants on the same staffs at Vanderbilt and Penn State under James Franklin. Last year was Rahne's first on-field season leading the Monarchs after being hired following the 2019 campaign. Pry is entering his first campaign on the Hokie sideline, taking over for Justin Fuente.

Old Dominion also learned kickoff times for its two non-conference road games on Thursday. The Monarchs' September 10 contest at East Carolina will begin at 6:00 PM on ESPN+, with the September 17 match-up at Virginia kicking off at 2:00 PM. That game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The September 2 season opener against Virginia Tech will be Old Dominion's first football game as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

