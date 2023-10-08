Monarchs hold off Southern Miss as Henderson breaks ODU all-time tackle record

HATTIESBURG, MS (WTKR) — On a night he'd put his name in Old Dominion football history books again, Jason Henderson saved his most important tackle for last.

The linebacker brought down Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. at the one-yard line on a fourth and goal situation to force a turnover on downs and help the Monarchs ice a 17-13 win on the road.

With four minutes left, Henderson snuck through a hole in the offensive line and clung onto Gore's leg as the back tried to stretch for the goal line. It was the junior's 17th tackle on the night.

The Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania native would break yet another record for ODU in the game. He surpassed Jordan Young for the school's all-time tackle record. Young previously set the mark with 350 tackles.

ODU saw plenty of twists and turns in the game, highlighted by the decision to switch quarterbacks again. Grant Wilson replaced starter Jack Shields in the second quarter after Shields started the game without completing a pass. Wilson, who was benched for the Marshall game, with 8-18 with a 194 passing yards.

Keshawn Wicks carried the scoring for Ricky Rahne's group, tallying his first two career touchdowns in the game. He put the Monarchs on the board in the second quarter on a two-yard run to close USM's lead to 10-7.

After the team's traded a pair of field goals going into the fourth quarter, Wicks again found paydirt on a 16-yard run with 11:16 to play in the game. It would give ODU the 17-13 lead for good. Wicks finished the game with 54 yards on 10 carries.

ODU improves to 3-3 on the season with a bye week coming up.