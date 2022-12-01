Monarchs honor Anne Donovan, cruise past Temple

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion women's basketball took the floor on Wednesday night looking for a win, but also to honor a legendary Monarch.

The silver and blue put together one of their sharper performances of the early season, downing Temple, 77-65, in the Anne Donovan Classic at Chartway Arena. The victory marks ODU's second in a row and improves its record to 4-3.

Amari Young provided the early offense for the Monarchs, scoring the first eight points for ODU. Delisha Milton-Jones saw her team shoot 57 percent in the second quarter to pull ahead and go into the locker room up 36-29 at halftime.

Temple would mount a third quarter charge, but Old Dominion was able to pull away and slam the door on the Owls in the fourth. The Monarchs would lead by as many as 16 points in the final frame.

Makayla Dickens paced ODU with 18 points, while Young added 16 points in just 17 minutes of play. Jordan McLaughlan rounded out the Monarchs in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Old Dominion got it done on the glass and at the free throw line. The silver and blue won the rebounding battle, 46-30, in a physical game. Milton-Jones also watched her players connect on 21 of their 22 free-throw attempts.

The game was played in memory of Anne Donovan, Old Dominion's all-time leading scorer. Donovan led the Monarchs to a 1980 national championship, two additional Final Fours and was a three-time Olympic gold medalist, twice as a player and once as a coach. Milton-Jones actually played for Donovan during the 2008 Olympic Games.

The Monarchs hit the road for their next contest, a Saturday showdown at USC-Upstate. Tipoff is set for 3:00 PM.