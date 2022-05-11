Monarchs offense stalls in loss to VCU

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's a situation that Old Dominion has not seen very much during the 2022 campaign, but Tuesday night saw the Monarchs unable to jump-start the bats.

Old Dominion fell into a 3-0 hole and was unable to climb out, falling to VCU at Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium, 8-2. The two squads split the season series.

The Rams' A.J. Mathis led off the second inning with a home run and VCU would plate another run on a sacrifice fly. After extending the lead to 3-0 in the fourth, ODU scored on a Kenny Levari sacrifice fly to center that scored Brock Gagliardi to get the silver and blue on the board in their half of the frame.

The play of the game also came in the bottom of the fourth. With Old Dominion looking to put up a crooked number in the inning, Chris Dengler sent a fly ball to left-center with a runner on second. VCU centerfielder Scottie O'Bryan dove with full extension to make the catch and end the inning, snuffing out the hopeful Monarch rally.

That would be all the Rams would need, opening up their lead to 8-1 after eight innings. Lincoln Ransom hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to add another tally for the Monarchs, the team's 100th home run of the campaign.

Gagliardi was the only Monarch with multiple hits, going 3-for-4 on the night, including two doubles. ODU would use eight pitchers during the course of the evening.

Old Dominion gets right back to work on Wednesday, hosting William & Mary in its final home non-conference game of the season. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM.