Monarchs on the edge of elimination after Louisiana Tech shuts down ODU

HATTIESBURG, MS (WTKR)- A day after pounding five home runs in an 18-7 victory, Old Dominion found itself on the other end.

Louisiana Tech pitcher Ryan Jennings no-hit the Monarchs for 6.1 innings before giving up a single to Matt Coutney and the ODU bats couldn't get it going as the Bulldogs sent the silver and blue to a 7-2 loss in the Conference USA Tournament. The Monarchs will face Charlotte in an elimination game on Friday at 2:30 PM.

Timely hits and strong pitching fueled Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs scored four in the second inning and three in the sixth frame and that proved to be more than enough. Andy Garriola's two-run home run in the ninth would be the only offense ODU could muster.

Jennings would last seven innings of shutout baseball, giving up just two hits and striking out ten batters.

Nick Pantos got the start on the hill for the Monarchs and lasted into the sixth inning, departing with two outs and trailing 4-0. He struck out three and walked just one, though six of the seven earned runs were charged to him.

Brock Gagliardi was the only ODU batter to collect multiple hits, going 2-for-4 on the day. Garriola's home run was the team's 121st of the season, adding to the program record.

The Monarchs will face Charlotte on Friday looking for win number 40 on the season. It would mark the first back-to-back 40 win seasons for Old Dominion since 1985-86. The 49ers took two of three from ODU back in March at Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium.