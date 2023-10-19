Monarchs preview season in Big Easy at Sun Belt Media Day

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Monarchs' season opener is a little less than three weeks away and this week they joined the rest of the Sun Belt to offer a preview of what we might expect in 2023-2024.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we check in down in New Orleans, where Jeff Jones and Chaunce Jenkins represented the silver and blue at Sun Belt Media Day. The Monarchs, who are coming off a 19-12 campaign, 11-7 in league play, were picked to finish third in the conference preseason poll.

Jenkins is expected to be one of the Sun Belt's best. The junior guard from Newport News was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team. He averaged 13.5 points per game last season to lead ODU.

Bryce Baker is coming off a strong freshman campaign. Now a sophomore with a year of experience under his belt, he looks to take the next step. He joins us for a 94 foot conversation.

Imo Essien has returned for his third season with the Monarchs. He might be one of the shorter players on the team, but he's hard to miss. His personality is present wherever he goes and he always puts smiles on his teammates faces. Zach Staton sat down with the junior guard to discuss year number three, how he approaches basketball and how a health scare last season changed him.

Fans will get their first chance to check out ODU on the court next Wednesday when the Monarchs host Virginia State in an exhibition game at Chartway Arena. They'll get their regular season underway November 6 at home against Virginia Wesleyan.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.