Monarchs rebound, cruise past VCU

RICHMOND, VA (WTKR)- Following a disappointing series at Appalachian State, Old Dominion rebounded with some big bats against an in-state rival.

The Monarchs scored the first 10 runs of the game and cruised to an 11-4 victory over VCU on Tuesday night at the Diamond. ODU improved to 27-13 on the season as it looks to get back on track.

The silver and blue started the scoring in the first when Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit a sacrifice fly to get Old Dominion on the board. Thomas Wheeler followed that up with a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to give the Monarchs an early 2-0 lead. Luke Waters belted a two-run double in the fourth and Wheeler added an RBI single in the fifth to swell the advantage to 5-0.

The biggest blast of the game came in the sixth, when Alex Bouche cranked a grand slam to left field, part of a five-run frame that allowed the Monarchs to pull away and slam the door on the Rams.

Fitz-Gerald and Jake Ticer both added home runs of their own.

Bouche paced the Monarch offense, going 3-for-5 at the dish. Waters and Ticer also posted two-hit nights for ODU. Vincent Bashara picked up his second victory on the mound, tossing four scoreless innings and striking out four batters.

Old Dominion returns home on Friday when the Monarchs open a three game series with Texas State. They'll be looking to snap a skid of three consecutive Sun Belt series losses.