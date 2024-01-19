Monarchs snap skid, hammer Marshall for first Sun Belt win

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The first home game of 2024 brought good vibes for an Old Dominion team desperate for a win. Looking for a spark, the Monarchs delivered.

Vasean Allette scored 27 points and dished out eight assists, leading ODU to a 91-66 trouncing of Marshall on Thursday night at Chartway Arena. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the silver and blue and gave them their first Sun Belt Conference victory of the season.

"It's just really rewarding to see them to come out and play as well as they did and get the result that we did tonight," interim head coach Kieran Donohue said after the game. "Obviously a much-needed win, but more than that it shows, I think, a glimpse of what type of team hopefully we can become more often."

"I feel like this win just took a lot of pressure off of our shoulders, a lot of weight off of our chests," added Allette. "Just knowing that we can dig down and lock in together, come out with the same result, I feel like this will help us going forward, just remembering this feeling."

Old Dominion looked strong early, as Devin Ceaser's three-pointer gave the Monarchs a 23-16 lead with 12:48 remaining in the opening fame. The Thunder Herd, however, went on a late surge and sent ODU into the locker room trailing 38-34 at the half.

The second half belonged to the Monarchs, as they took the advantage back and went to work. Tyrone Williams connected on a triple to give Old Dominion its first double-digit lead of the night, 54-44, with 13:31 to play and the home team just widened the gap from there. The Monarchs shot 68 percent from the floor in the second half, while holding Marshall to a 25 percent clip for the frame, and out-scored the visitors in the half, 57-28.

Old Dominion out-rebounded the Herd, 46-43, and scored 19 points off 15 Marshall turnovers.

Allette led five Monarchs in double figures. Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points, while Tyrone Williams chipped in 13 points. R.J. Blakney and Bryce Baker each added 12 points, with Blakney pulling down a team-high eight rebounds.

The Monarchs improve to 5-13, 1-5 in the Sun Belt, and return to action Saturday when they host Louisiana-Monroe. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM at Chartway Arena.