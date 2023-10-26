Monarchs top Virginia State in exhibition tune-up

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The tip-off of the 2023-2024 season is fast approaching and Wednesday gave Monarch fans their first look at some of the new faces that are suiting up in the silver and blue.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we take you through the team's 80-59 win over Virginia State in exhibition action. The Monarchs held a 40-31 lead at halftime and opened it up in the second half.

Chaunce Jenkins led the way with 17 points, while Bryce Baker and Vasean Allette chipped in 11 points each in the victory.

We're also spotlighting several Monarch newcomers. Jaylen Jenkins joined the team after enrolling at Old Dominion. The freshman from Hampton High School was not recruited, but tried out for the squad and earned a spot on the roster as a walk-on.

Vasean and Yamari Allette came to Norfolk from Canada in hopes of making an impact at the college level. Zach Staton sits down with the twins on their move from north of the border, the adjustment to the college game and being able to go through the experience together.

Transfer guard Tyrone Williams joins us for a 94 foot conversation. He tells us why he chose Old Dominion, what he brings to the table and his favorite dinner dish.

The Monarchs tip off the regular season on November 6 at home against Virginia Wesleyan.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.