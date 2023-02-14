Monday night mauling: Norfolk State completes season sweep of Delaware State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State isn't used to looking up at other teams in the MEAC standings. If the Spartans keep playing like they did Monday, they won't be for much longer.

Kris Bankston scored 22 points and Joe Bryant added 19 points as the green and gold rolled past Delaware State, 97-58, at Echols Hall. The win pushes NSU to 18-7, 7-2 in league play, as it remains one game behind Howard for the top spot in the conference.

The Spartans shot out of the gate, opening up a double-digit lead less than six minutes into the game and swelling their advantage to 17 points by halftime. Norfolk State kept its foot on the gas in the second half and went on for its largest win over a Division I opponent this season.

NSU was lights out from the floor, shooting 59 percent, including 65 percent in the second half. The Spartans forced 23 Hornet turnovers, scoring 36 points off those takeaways. They also converted on 23 of their 24 free throw attempts.

In addition to Bankston and Bryant, Terrance Jones chipped in a career-high 13 points and Cahiem Brown scored 10 points.

Norfolk State is back in action on Saturday when its hosts Morgan State at 4:00 PM. The Bears topped the Spartans in Baltimore last month, 77-71.