Moore's buzzer-beater delivers Norfolk State thrilling win over North Carolina Central

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — In less than a season on the team, Brian Moore Jr. has established himself as one of the most reliable scorers that Norfolk State has had.

On Monday night, the transfer guard added perhaps his standout moment wearing green and gold.

Moore hit a 40-foot shot with less than a second to go to help deliver the Spartans a thrilling 81-78 victory over North Carolina Central, completing a double-digit comeback and keep their lead in the MEAC standings.

The game was tight from the jump, with the lead changing hands 10 times and the score tied on 16 occasions. Neither team could fully grasp control of the game until the visiting Eagles hit a 7-0 run to take a 70-60 lead with 7:25 to go.

Norfolk State chipped away at the deficit, outscoring NCCU 18-8 over the next seven minutes to tie the game at 78-78 with 31 seconds to play. The Spartans defense made a massive stance on the ensuing possession by forcing a shot clock violation with 2.2 seconds to play.

Inbounding the ball on the opposite end of the floor, Jaylani Darden passed to Kuluel Mading who then rifled a quick feed to Moore at halfcourt. Just inside the halfcourt line, Moore took a step and launched a shot that would bank in off the glass while also drawing a foul.

He would miss the free throw but the visitors only had half a second to try and hit a potential game-tying shot, and their attempt failed when Terrence Jones stole the inbounds pass following a timeout.

Moore finished the night with 19 points to lead NSU, which was also a night that saw him pass 2,000 career points. Mading contribued 15 and Darden chipped in 13.

With the win, Norfolk State keeps a two-game lead in the MEAC standings with a 16-8 overall record and 6-1 in the league. The Spartans will get a long break after the chaotic win, facing Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on February 15.