Nancy Lieberman, Jay Harris unveil "Dream Court" at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Virginia Peninsula was awarded a new outdoor basketball court, a Nancy Lieberman Charities Dream Court, donated in partnership with ESPN Sportscenter anchor, Jay Harris.

The Boys & Girls Clubs Greater Hampton Roads Unit was selected by Nancy Lieberman Charities to be the recipient of this Dream Court due to the prime location for many area kids and programming. This new state-of-the-art basketball court will give kids a safe place to play, as well as learn lessons about teamwork and good sportsmanship.