Nansemond River, Salem pick up down to the wire wins as playoffs loom near

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — It's just around a month until postseason football arrives for Virginia high schools, and that means games take even more importance down the home stretch.

On Friday night, teams like Nansemond River and Salem able to get themselves momentum with huge victories in adverse situations.

Behind a tremendous defensive performance, the Warriors went to Indian River and knocked off the Braves 28-21. It's the third win in a row for Alonzo Ricks' group, which is jockeying for position in the Southeastern District and in Region 5B.

In the Beach District, the SunDevils went into a shootout with much improved Ocean Lakes and came out a 40-33 victor in triple overtime. Mark Hall and company improve to 6-1 on the season with just three games left in the regular season.

Here's a look at the scores from around the area:

Nansemond River 28, Indian River 21

Grassfield 28, Hickory 17

Oscar Smith 41, Deep Creek 0

Western Branch 48, Great Bridge 18

King’s Fork 57, Lakeland 0

Salem 40, Ocean Lakes 33 (3OT)

Cox 23, Tallwood 20

Kempsville 49, First Colonial 0

Kellam 42, Princess Anne 0

Maury 82, Booker T. Washington 0

Hampton 43, Menchville 3

Warwick 35, Woodside 0

Poquoson 34, Smithfield 31 (4OT)

Warhill 30, Grafton 20

Lake Taylor 64, Manor 12

Phoebus 57, Gloucester 0

Lafayette 48, Tabb 9

Bruton 53, Arcadia 0

Southampton 54, Greensville 24

Surry 42, Windsor 12

St. Anne’s Belfield 21, Catholic 0

Fredericksburg Christian 16, Atlantic Shores 15

Blue Ridge 49, Norfolk Academy 26