Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 4-star running back George Pettaway commits to UNC

SUFFOLK, Va. - On Wednesday afternoon, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy running back George Pettaway committed to play football at the University of North Carolina.

The four-star running back chose the Tar Heels over Florida, Oregon and Penn State.

Pettaway will be joining three current Tar Heels who hail from the 757: Defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly (Oscar Smith H.S.), defensive back Tony Grimes (Princess Anne H.S.) and linebacker Trevion Stevenson (Phoebus H.S.).

"I know a lot of those kids cuz we grow up down here and people like Tony Grimes, I'm good friends with him, and he just keeps it honest with me, what North Carolina was really about," Pettaway said. "I was looking for the education first, I was looking for a great vibe, a family atmosphere and then a great football program that likes to win."