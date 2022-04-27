Watch
NASCAR orders sensitivity training for Denny Hamlin after racist tweet

Denny Hamlin has been ordered by NASCAR to undergo sensitivity training after posting a racist meme on Twitter.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 27, 2022
Chesterfield's Denny Hamlin has been ordered by NASCAR to undergo sensitivity training for a week after an offensive tweet he sent out Monday afternoon, according to NASCAR officials.

The tweet — which has been since pulled down — poked fun at fellow driver Kyle Larson for causing a wreck Sunday at Talladega by using a scene from the show Family Guy that showed an Asian woman driving poorly. Larson's mother is Japanese.

Hamlin issued an apology Tuesday on social media calling it a poor choice and that it came across totally wrong.

Larson is the defending Cup Series champion, and was suspended and fired from his former team two years ago for using a racial slur during an online game. He has not responded.

