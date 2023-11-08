NASCAR's Sawyer set to speak to Chesapeake Sports Club

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Elton Sawyer rose from Chesapeake to the highest circuit of NASCAR and is now in the sport's front office. He'll share some of his experiences in his hometown on Monday.

Sawyer will speak at the Chesapeake Sports Club's monthly luncheon Monday at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

From driver to executive, Sawyer has spanned many levels of NASCAR. He's currently the sport's vice president of competition, but made his mark on the track in the Xfinity Series, making 392 starts in 20 years. Over the course of those two decades, he would take two checkered flags and 131 top ten finishes.

The Chesapeake native spent two years in the Cup Series, NASCAR's highest level, starting 29 races.

Sawyer is a graduate of Great Bridge High School, where he excelled in basketball during his time as a Wildcat.

For more information, including how to register for Monday's luncheon, click here. The luncheon begins at 11:30 AM.