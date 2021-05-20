Watch
Nationals Park to return to 100% capacity June 10

Carolyn Kaster/AP
An empty Nationals Park is viewed during a Washington Nationals baseball training camp workout Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 1:45 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 13:45:22-04

WASHINGTON - Next month, Nationals Park will host a baseball game at full capacity for the first time since the 2019 World Series.

Wednesday, the Nationals announced, in accordance with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plans to fully reopen the District of Columbia, Nationals Park will return to 100% seating capacity beginning with the team's June 10 game vs. San Francisco.

The team also announced it will be changing its face covering policy starting with the team's May 21 game vs. Baltimore.

Ticketed fans who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times, except when actively eating or drinking in their seats. Fully vaccinated fans - meaning fans two weeks past their final shot – will be able to attend the upcoming games without wearing an approved face covering. This applies to all fans regardless of whether they are seated indoors or outdoors.

