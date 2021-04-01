Nationals postpone Opening Day game due to COVID-19

D.C. - The Washington Nationals' Opening Day game against the New York Mets has been postponed, as originally reported by Buster Olney.

The news comes a day after it was reported that a player for the Nats tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member were quarantined on the eve of the start of the regular season after contact tracing.

The team released a statement, saying: "Tonight's scheduled game between the host Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park has been postponed because of ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.

"Out of abundance of caution, the game will not be made up on Friday. We will continue to provide updates as available."

Washington was scheduled to face the Mets at 7:09 p.m. in their home opener. The Nationals' next game is set to take place on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.