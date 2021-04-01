Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Nationals postpone Opening Day game due to COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals stand on the field before their opening day baseball game with no fans in the seats at Nationals Park in Washington, in this Thursday, July 23, 2020, file photo. Sports events held amid the coronavirus pandemic have become a whole different sort of spectacle when it comes to spectators. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Virus Outbreak-One Year-No Fans
Posted at 11:57 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 12:07:41-04

D.C. - The Washington Nationals' Opening Day game against the New York Mets has been postponed, as originally reported by Buster Olney.

The news comes a day after it was reported that a player for the Nats tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member were quarantined on the eve of the start of the regular season after contact tracing.

The team released a statement, saying: "Tonight's scheduled game between the host Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park has been postponed because of ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.

"Out of abundance of caution, the game will not be made up on Friday. We will continue to provide updates as available."

Washington was scheduled to face the Mets at 7:09 p.m. in their home opener. The Nationals' next game is set to take place on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education