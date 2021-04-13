Watch
Sports

Actions

NBA's Wizards, NHL's Capitals to host fans in April

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Wass/AP
The exterior view of Capital One Arena is seen, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NCAA Sports Betting
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 10:40:53-04

WASHINGTON (AP) - The NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals have announced the dates this month when they will start to allow fans at home games at 10% of their capacity.

About 2,100 spectators can attend the Wizards’ game against the Golden State Warriors on April 21.

The Capitals will first welcome back fans for their game against the New York Islanders on April 27.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been more than a year since either team has let spectators into the arena they share in downtown D.C.

Last week, the city approved the teams’ request to sell tickets to their games. The Wizards and Capitals were among the few remaining U.S. teams in each league to play without spectators in the building.

MLB’s Washington Nationals have been allowed to host up to 5,000 fans at their home games since the season began this month. The city now will let the Nationals increase their capacity to a little more than 10,000 fans — 25% capacity.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education