Watch
Sports

Actions

NCAA baseball regional final between ODU, UVA postponed to Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
ODU baseball coach Chris Finwood
ODU baseball coach Chris Finwood
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 20:52:45-04

COLUMBIA, SC - The winner-take-all tilt will wait another day.

Monday's NCAA baseball regional final between Old Dominion and Virginia in Columbia, South Carolina, originally slated for 7 p.m., was postponed due to weather. The winner-take-all game for the regional championship will now be played Tuesday at 9:06 a.m.

The winner between ODU and UVA advances to a best-of-three Super Regional series vs. Dallas Baptist next weekend for the right to advance to the 2021 College World Series. The site of that best-of-three series is TBD.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections