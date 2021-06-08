NCAA baseball regional final between ODU, UVA postponed to Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC - The winner-take-all tilt will wait another day.

Monday's NCAA baseball regional final between Old Dominion and Virginia in Columbia, South Carolina, originally slated for 7 p.m., was postponed due to weather. The winner-take-all game for the regional championship will now be played Tuesday at 9:06 a.m.

The winner between ODU and UVA advances to a best-of-three Super Regional series vs. Dallas Baptist next weekend for the right to advance to the 2021 College World Series. The site of that best-of-three series is TBD.