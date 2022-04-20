Nevin starts hot at the plate for Tides

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Tyler Nevin joined the Tides for the final two games of the season-opening homestand. All he's done since then is become one of the team's top offensive performers.

The Norfolk outfielder has put together a scorching start at the plate, entering Monday with a team-leading .344 average and 14 RBI. Nevin tied a franchise record on Friday, tallying eight RBI in the Tides' win at Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

"First of all, eight guys have got to get on base for that to happen," Nevin said of his performance. "It's a lot of fun playing with this team. Everybody's a tough out. It's a good environment to be successful in."

"He looks like he's pretty comfortable right now in the box," added Norfolk manager Buck Britton. "It's a guy who works really hard at his craft and it's nice for him to get off to a good start."

Nevin is at the AAA level to start the campaign after spending most of last season in Norfolk. He reached the Major Leagues last year, appearing in six games with the Orioles, giving him a taste of baseball's biggest stage.

"In the offseason it makes you grind a little harder because it was so fun to be up there for [those] six games, it makes you want to get back," he recalled. "I was happy for my time there and I've got to work to get back."

"You can get guys that are really upset that they're back down here and it takes them a little bit to get going," noted Britton. "To Tyler's credit, he's come down, he's on a mission to blow down the door when he gets an opportunity and it's really nice to see."

Nevin was the 38th overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Rockies. He joined the Orioles organization during the 2020 season.