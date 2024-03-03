New head coach Jones meets with Monarchs as Sun Belt Tournament approaches

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- When Old Dominion basketball returned from Georgia Southern around 6:00 AM Saturday morning, a special welcome was awaiting them.

New Monarch head coach Mike Jones was there as the team returned with a special introduction.

"It meant a lot that he wanted to stay, especially with the long drive we had, eight hours from Georgia, and meet us in the morning to as least say something to us," ODU junior guard R.J. Blakney said.

"It was something very important to him," noted interim head coach Kieran Donohue. "He wanted to have a chance to meet with our players in person, face to face, and introduce himself."

"It was very brief, just five minutes," added junior guard Chaunce Jenkins. "He just kind of introduced himself, told us his plans going into the offseason as far as meeting with us and stuff."

The new head coach's message was clear. He wants the players to focus on the Sun Belt Tournament and listen to the current coaching staff. Once the season wraps up, he'll be waiting in the wings to go full speed ahead.

"He pretty much just told us he was watching us," Jenkins said. "He would be excited to meet with us, who all have the possibility of coming back, and he pretty much told us that he does believe in ODU pride, stuff like that, and he is committed to turning this thing around."

"Stay in the moment, listen to the coaches continue to fulfill what they want for us and he just wants us to play hard," Blakney added.

Sunday marked the end of a roller-coaster week for the Monarchs. Jeff Jones announced his retirement Monday, the program introduced Mike Jones as its new head coach on Friday, all while ODU was finishing up its regular season on the road. Knowing a new coach is in place provides some clarity for those with the opportunity to return to the program next season.

"Just knowing we've got a new coach coming here who's committed to turning this thing around definitely provides some closure," Jenkins noted.

"It's good to know that we have a coach at the end of the day, but at the same time, we're still in the middle of the season," Blakney added. "It's tough to shift your focus to that when you have something in front of you right now."

The Sun Belt Tournament gets underway Tuesday, which is where the Monarchs' minds are right now, but those who decided to continue their careers in silver and blue will have the chance at a fresh start with an Old Dominion alumnus leading the charge.

"This is a place that means a great deal to Coach Mike Jones," Donohue pointed out. "He has a lot of ODU pride."

"I'm definitely excited to meet with him," Jenkins said. "I've heard a lot of good reviews on him. I think he can do some good stuff here."

Old Dominion tips off in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament against Texas State this Tuesday night in Pensacola Florida. That is the second contest of the day and is slated to get underway at 8:30 PM ET.