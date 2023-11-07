Newcomers on display as ODU women roll to season-opening win

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Plenty of new faces grace the Old Dominion women's basketball roster and the new-look Monarchs got their careers at the school off to a good start Monday.

En'Dya Buford scored a game-high 14 points to lead the silver and blue to a 72-50 season-opening win over Lincoln at Chartway Arena.

The Lions kept things close into the second quarter, scoring with 5:30 left in the half to cut the Monarch lead to 25-22, but Delisha Milton-Jones' squad surged ahead and took a 41-27 advantage into the break.

The second half would belong to Old Dominion, swelling its lead to 21 points in the third quarter and going up by as many as 24 points in the fourth, cruising to the game one victory.

Buford accompanied her game-high point total with six rebounds. Kaye Clark added 13 points while Mikayla Brown chipped in 10 points and seven boards.

Old Dominion returns to action Saturday when the Monarchs host Buffalo. Tip-off is set for 4:00 PM.