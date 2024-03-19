Newport News native, ODU guard Chaunce Jenkins entering transfer portal

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — After two seasons playing close to his roots, Chaunce Jenkins appears to be on the move again.

Sources confirmed to WTKR that the Old Dominion guard is entering the transfer portal, something Jenkins officially announced through social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Forever a monarch 💙 pic.twitter.com/GwH8gWzo9I — Chaunce Jenkins (@C_Jenkins2) March 19, 2024

"Coming to ODU was a great decision. I am truly grateful for the expierences, memories, and growth I have gained both on and off the court," Jenkins said in his post. "With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am excited about the new opportunities ahead. Monarch nation will always be home."

A Menchville High School product, Jenkins transferred to Old Dominion in 2022 after two seasons at Wichita State. He immediately hit the ground running, leading the silver and blue in scoring each of the past two seasons. He finished with a career-high 15.9 points per game this season while logging 32 minutes per contest, the most of anyone at ODU.

His time at ODU has been filled with plenty of accolades, earning All-Sun Belt third team honors in 2023 and landing on the league's second team this season.

The guard will now search for his next landing spot as Mike Jones officially takes over as head coach at ODU.

Jenkins joins guard Bryce Baker, who announced on Monday that he would also enter the portal.