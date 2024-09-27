Newport News's Clark set for annual Inclyne Field Day

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Kevin Clark spends his days trying to help others improve their physical and mental health. This weekend he'll work to help his community have a little fun.

Clark is the founder and organizer of Inclyne Field Day, an event offering adults the chance to take part in activities and competitions that were part of their childhoods. Inclyne is Clark's apparel brand, which sponsors the field day. Tug-of-war, an obstacle course, relay races and kickball are all part of the agenda for the day.

"I've always been competitive my whole life, so any time I can bring that out of people and have an opportunity to compete myself, I'm always all for it," Clark said.

This is the sixth annual Inclyne Field Day and Clark has taken pride in watching it grow. What started as just a handful of participants has flourished into an event that attracts nearly 100 people. Those in attendance will be split up into the teams and compete in the various activities.

This is an event for all ages and abilities. Those 13 years old and under will take part in a kids division, but Clark is also quick to point out that nobody should be hesitant to come out because they don't feel they are in shape.

"You don't have to be of any fitness level. I've got modifications for everybody. If you can't hop over the wall for the obstacle course, you can do five burpees instead," he noted. "A bear-crawl would be one instead of a wheelbarrow, stuff like that. Anybody and everybody is invited, it doesn't matter your fitness level."

Action takes place at Riverview Farm Park in Newport News and will get underway at 9:00 AM. For ticket information, click here.