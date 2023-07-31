News 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Deep Western Branch squad has high standard in 2023

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- High school football season kicks off in less than four weeks and teams across Hampton Roads have opened their preseason camps. Western Branch is looking to build off a strong two-year stretch after flying high in 2022.

Bruins's head coach Rashad Cook has enjoyed the success since arriving as the lead man in 2020. He has his dream job, coaching at his alma mater, and has led the program back among the top squads in the 757. Western Branch has finished the last two seasons 10-3 and 11-3, respectively.

"We don't come to work. We come to have fun every day," he said. "It means a lot. Our community is behind us on a lot of things that we want to do and it's just a humbling opportunity."

Last season saw the Bruins reach new heights, winning the Region 6A crown. Western Branch topped Oscar Smith for the first time since 2003 during the second round of the playoffs in the process, but now the focus becomes what's in front of the team.

"It's exciting," senior offensive lineman Aidan Lorsong said of the challenging region ahead. "All those close games, it gives me chills just thinking about them."

"We want to go further than we did last year," added senior athlete Devin Cook. "We went all the way to the state semifinals and we want to go all the way."

"High expectations always come in with high-ranked teams," the head coach Cook explained. "With high expectations, sometimes, can be let-downs, so we always take the pressure off of our kids and just tell them trust the process and work hard each week."

There are some holes to fill for the Bruins in key spots with the departures of some play-makers from last year's squad. Wide receiver Paul Billups is beginning his college career at North Carolina, running back Shamique Blizzard plays for North Carolina A&T, C.J. Fraser is a defensive back at Richmond and quarterback Taquon Trotman has moved on to Norfolk State. However, another crop of talent is moving into leadership roles and is ready to make plays on the field, led by Wake Forest commit Devin Cook.

"It helps me become more of a leader and help out my other teammates get to where [I am] and it means a lot just to give back to them," Cook said. "Other seniors, they did that for me and helped me become who I am now."

"We've got a lot of young kids, we've got a lot of great leaders in Christian Copeland and Terrance Mack to build up the [young players]," Lorsong added. "We're ready to go."

Despite some new faces in key positions, the Bruins don't expect a drop-off. Their standard has been set by the last several teams and now the 2023 squad will look to meet it.

"Our '21, '22, '23 classes really laid the foundation and set a standard," Rashad Cook pointed out. "That's what our Bruins are really following right now."

Western Branch kicks off its 2023 schedule on August 24 at home against Menchville.