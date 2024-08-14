News 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Nansemond River motivated by the doubters

SUFFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — If the first two years for Nansemond River under the guide of Alonzo Ricks Jr. were the foundation, then 2023 was the breakthrough season.

The Warriors rattled off nine wins for just the third time since 2000, defeating Oscar Smith for the first time since 2002, and made the postseason for a 10th straight year.

They were ultimately knocked out of the Region 5B finals by Maury in the semifinals.

"Not where we want to be just yet," Ricks said, "but we've been close and we're knocking the door down."

Entering 2024, the confidence of the red and black has not simmered down from a year prior.

"I feel like the last couple years, we've been doing our thing," said senior defensive back Jeremy Lyons. "This year we're going to show the hard work we've been putting in since January."

"I feel like the standard is already set," said junior wide receiver Taivon Douglas. "We all know what we want, we all know where we want to be at."

Despite the elevated excitement inside the locker room, Nansemond River players sense some trepidation from outsiders.

"The doubt that we get, oh boy," said junior linebacker J'Kari Colden. "We're going to lose. Nansemond ain't this again, all of that. That we're not going to be the best team."

Ricks is quick to remind his team of the famous quote from President Theodore Roosevelt; "Comparison is the thief of joy."

So the Warriors are using those doubters to fuel themselves as 2024 looms near.

"We love to hear it. We love it," Douglas said. "It's only motivation."

"That's the outside, they don't see what's going on in the inside," Colden said. "They're going to see on Friday nights though."

The head coach encouraged by the Warriors' approach through the first weeks of practice, a team that returns five starters on each sides of the ball.

"This group kind takes everything in, soaking in the moment," Ricks said. "They don't look too far down the line, they just control what they can control in the right now each day."

Nansemond River begins the season on August 30 on the road at Bethel, breaking in the new turf at the famous Darling Stadium.

With the bar reset in 2023, the Warriors aiming to raise it even further in 2024 while showing those who question that they're here to stay.

"We know we got here as a team and we know everyone is doubting us," Douglas said. "So we just have to prove everybody wrong."