News 3 teams up with Tides, Headwaters Resort and Casino to fight hunger in 757

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Residents of Hampton Roads will get the chance to contribute to a great cause during Thursday's Tides' game at Harbor Park.

News 3 is teaming up with the Tides and HeadWaters Resort and Casino to bring Fight Hunger Day to Norfolk. Fans will be able to drop off food at the ballpark when the Tides face the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday at 12:05 PM.

It will be a chance to donate to help those in need in our area. Any fan who gives $10 worth of non-perishable food items will receive a voucher for a free box seat at any Tides' home game this season (limit of two vouchers per person and does not include July 3).

According to virginia.gov, the food insecurity rate in the commonwealth is about eight percent. Feeding America says that number is even higher in Greater Hampton Roads with a 10.4 percent food insecurity rate.

For more information on the Tides and how to purchase tickets to Thursday's contest, visit the team's website.

