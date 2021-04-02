Watch
News 3 to air sports special before the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship

Bill Wippert/AP
A closeup view of an official game ball with the March Madness logo during a second-round men's college basketball game between Villanova and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 12:28:31-04

March Madness is back!

News 3 will set the stage for the 2021 NCAA Championship game by looking ahead to the title game match-up while also looking back at a basketball season unlike we've ever experienced.

Join Sports Director Adam Winkler and reporter Megan Plain for interviews with players and coaches, unique angles on the NCAA Tournament and local insights on the championship game.

You can watch the show special on News 3 Monday April 5 from 8-8:30 p.m., then you can watch the championship game live on News 3 that same night at 9 p.m.

Wink's tourney journey 2021

