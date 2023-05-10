News 3 visits Woodstock Elementary School Career Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Students at Woodstock Elementary School got a chance to learn about some careers they may want to pursue in the future this past Friday.

The school hosted its Enroll, Enlist and Employ Career Fair, inviting fourth and fifth grade students to learn about different occupations. More than 20 organizations took part in the event to help educate students on their specific professions.

The young learners were split into small groups and were able to spend about 10 minutes at several stations to gain an understanding of different jobs.

News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis and News Director Allison Herman attended the fair to share some knowledge and answer questions about broadcast journalism.