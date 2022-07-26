News 3's Marc Davis addresses Tidewatchers Booster Club

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Tidewatchers have been some of the biggest supporters of the Norfolk Tides throughout the last five decades.

On Monday, News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis had the opportunity to address the Tidewatchers Booster Club during the group's monthly meeting at St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Davis discussed how his television career transpired and shared some stories of baseball from his personal and professional experiences.

The Tidewatchers are celebrating their 50th anniversary and support and promote baseball in Hampton Roads, as well as celebrate the players on the Norfolk Tides. You'll find these passionate fans at Harbor Park throughout the season.

Fans can learn more about group during Tidewatchers Day at Harbor Park on August 21.