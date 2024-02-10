LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching and News 3 is getting you ready for kickoff in Las Vegas.

Join News 3'sMarc Davis and Zach Staton as they cover the big game with a little bit of Hampton Roads flavor. We're sitting down one-on-one with local products Cole Christiansen and Darryl Tapp to discuss their Super Bowl journeys. Christiansen is a Nansemond-Suffolk Academy graduate who plays linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Tapp went to Deep Creek, Virginia Tech and now serves as assistant defensive line coach for the 49ers.

Have you ever wondered what goes in to getting the Super Bowl on the air and how the broadcast team makes it work? Go behind the scenes of the CBS production compound, where more than 1,300 people are working to make sure viewers enjoy their experience at home. We're also hearing from those who will be in front of the camera during the pregame and Super Broadcast, such as Tony Romo, J.J. Watt and Bill Cowher.

Las Vegas is a city full of stars and we bumped into some of them during the week. Hear who they are picking to win Super Bowl LVIII and get our expert's prediction as well.

Click on the above video to check out News 3's Road to Las Vegas and be sure to catch the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 PM on WTKR.