NFL Experience will give fans plenty of fun leading up to Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- There is no shortage of things to do for fans leading up to the Super Bowl, especially in Las Vegas, and the NFL is hoping some might try their hands at the game itself.

The NFL Experience will open to the public on Wednesday afternoon, giving fans an interactive look at the game they love. Once inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, football lovers can try and kick a field goal, test their passing accuracy and see how they might fare at the NFL Combine.

There's also plenty on display, including the Lombardi Trophy and exhibits dedicated to each NFL team.

Fans will also have the chance to pick up Super Bowl merchandise.

The NFL Experience will be open Wednesday-Saturday as Super Bowl LVIII nears.