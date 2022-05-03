NFL player and Virginia Beach native Jordan Williams hosts youth football camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - While in the 757 on Saturday to be with friends while celebrating his new undrated free agent contract with Miami Dolphins, Jordan Williams also hosted a youth football camp for local kids.

The former Clemson Tiger and Virginia Tech Hokie held the camp at his alma mater, Cox High School, athletes grades 1-9 had a chance to learn from the pro.

"It's something that they need, some type of guidance, some type of leadership," Williams said about what he hoped to provide the kids with during camp. "Everybody needs somebody there for them just to help them through the process, give them any advice."