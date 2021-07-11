NFL players return to 757 for Hampton Roads Youth Foundation football camp

HAMPTON, Va. - NFL players from Hampton Roads returned to the 757 on Saturday to take part in the 25th annual Hampton Roads Youth Foundation All-Star Football Camp.

The event gives local kids a chance to learn from the pros through offensive and defensive position drills, in addition to some one-on-one and seven-on-seven competition. As for the NFL players in attendance, they know very well how important these opportunities are because they were once in these kids' shoes.

"Everyone needs a mentor," Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle and Ocean Lakes High School product Derrick Nnadi said. "Someone that's been through it, someone that's gone through the process, just help them kind of maneuver this whole journey of what it takes to get to the NFL."

"I used to be in their shoes so I just want to come out here and show them they can do anything they wanna do," Minnesota Vikings defensive end and Grassfield High School product Patrick Jones II said. "Whatever you put your mind to, you can achieve anything."

"Camps like this is kinda where we were made at," Cleveland Browns linebacker and Bethel High School product Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. "We came here to compete with all types of guys coming from all the 7 cities, the 757, and these are the camps that you took joy in, you took pride in. It really leveled you up."

This summer marks the first time Jones and Owusu-Koramoah have gotten the chance to teach our local kids at the event as pros. The two were drafted in April, becoming some of the latest Hampton Roads products to join the NFL's 757 fraternity.

"It's the best thing for me when I have guys from my hometown make it to the league," Nnadi, who's entering his fourth season in the NFL, said. "Growing up, that's one of the amazing things we talk about. Areas like the 75, we always are the most un-looked area. We have a lot of high caliber athletes, but don't get the same type of recognition how it is down in Miami, out in Texas, out in California, so any time I see anybody from anywhere in the Hampton Roads area I'm like 'Yo that's my dog! I don't even know him but that's my dog!"