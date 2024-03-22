NFL scouts visit Norfolk for Old Dominion pro day

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The NFL Draft is only about a month away and players all across the country are making their pushes to catch the eyes of NFL teams. Friday morning found a handful of those players showcasing their skills at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Old Dominion held its annual pro day on its home field in front of scouts from six NFL teams. The Monarchs' Leroy Thomas, Damion Charity and Nolan Johnson took part, along with Norfolk State's Evan Gregory and Robert Rhem III. Virginia Union's Said Sidibe was also on hand.

"I've been working so hard these past weeks," Thomas said. "I felt like I did pretty good, so I'm waiting to go see the numbers, but I definitely felt good and had fun."

"I feel like I deserved it," added Gregory. "I feel like I've worked hard for it, spent a lot of time in college, played a lot of games and just for them to be out here just shows that I did my due diligence, I worked hard and I'm able to achieve my dream of playing at the next level."

Representatives from the Commanders, Packers, Jaguars, Cardinals, Patriots and Falcons attended the event, evaluating the players in a variety of drills. After the indoor portion of the day, the players moved outside to perform the 40-yard dash, broad jump and shuttle run. It may have only been drills, but it had somewhat of a game day feel.

"Obviously it's not the same, like I'm not about to go hit people," Thomas said. "I'm not about to go play a full game, but I felt a little bit of that pressure, kind of that competitive spirit you have when you wake up for a game like you're ready to go, ready to do your best."

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 25 in Detroit. Players who do not get drafted can be signed by teams as undrafted rookie free agents.