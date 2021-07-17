NFL's Tyrod Taylor, Antoine Bethea host special screening of Space Jam for local kids

HAMPTON, Va. - Houston quarterback and Hampton native Tyrod Taylor teamed up with former NFL defensive back and Newport News native Antoine Bethea, giving local children a day at the movie theater.

100 kids from the Hampton and Newport News communities got a private screening of Space Jam: A New Legacy, which was released on Friday.

"It means the world to be able to come back and be in the community," Taylor, a Hampton High School product, said. "Of course, last year COVID slowed things down, to be able to get back in front of the young kids in the community means a lot to me."

"Whether it's at a camp or in a situation like this, it's always about giving them some inspiration," Denbigh High School product Bethea said. "Regardless of what they go through in their everyday lives, bigger dreams are possible. That's something that I always tell my kids, dream big, and that’s something that we just want to give to the kids in our community."

Fot a lot of the kids, those dreams include playing their favorite sports at the highest level, just like Taylor and Bethea.

"When they have the ability to interact with people who reached the plateau that they want to reach, whether it’s the NFL, NBA, or whatever, their eyes just light up," President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula Hal Smith said.

Bethea recently retired after playing 14 seasons in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Taylor is about the begin his 11th season and first season as part of the Texans' quarterback room.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity. To be sitting here in year 11, which still sounds crazy to me, to have an opportunity to start and compete at a high level and lead a young group to ultimately a Super Bowl is definitely a goal of mine," Taylor said. "Compete each and every day and be the best person for your team and everything will play out the way it’s supposed to.

"I’m excited about the season. It should be a very good one. We have talent all the way across the board. I know the guys are eager to get back. I was able to spend some time together this spring as a team and in the last couple weeks been able to train together with different guys on the team, especially the offensive side. I'm excited, I know they’re excited, I just can’t wait to get the pads on and get to work.”

Taylor and the Texans begin training camp July 27th.