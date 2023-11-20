Nine area teams set for high school football regional championship games

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Three weeks remain until high school football state champions are crowned on December 9. Nine Hampton Roads teams see their hopes at a crown still alive.

Green Run and Indian River square off in the Region 5A title game Friday night at 7:00. The Stallions enter with a 12-0 record and are looking for their third straight region crown, while the Braves (9-3) are in search of their first trip to the state semifinals since 2015. This will mark the first meeting between the two programs since 2007.

Region 5B finds Maury hosting Warwick as a regular powerhouse welcomes a region newcomer. The Commodores are making their sixth straight region title game appearance and have rolled to a 12-0 record so far. Warwick, which claimed last year's Region 4A title before jumping up to Class 5, had one lone setback to Phoebus in 2023. The Raiders cruised past King's Fork last week, while Maury topped Nansemond River, 34-14, the first opponent that had scored on the Commodores since September 29. This contest kicks off Friday at 7:00.

Phoebus and Warhill will clash in a battle of unbeatens Saturday at noon to decide the Region 4A crown. Both squads are 12-0, with the Phantoms in search of their third consecutive state championship. Meanwhile, the Lions are putting together their best season in program history and could add to that with their first region title. This will mark the second ever meeting between the two squads, the first one a Phoebus playoff win back in 2016.

Saturday afternoon will also see the Region 3A title game kickoff at 1:00 as Lafayette looks to end Heritage's Cinderella run. The Hurricanes (7-5), who have won six straight games and are the fifth seed in the region, but topped Grafton in round one before upsetting top-seeded Hopewell on the road last week. The Rams have also collected six victories in a row and enter with a 10-2 mark.

Poquoson takes the field Friday night at 7:00 in hopes of taking home the Region 2A crown, welcoming Amelia. The Bull Islanders held off King William last week and are looking back-to-back region championships.

Winners of this weekend's games will advance to next Saturday's state semifinals.