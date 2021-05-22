No. 2 Marlins defeat Penn College in NCAA regional opener

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (vwuathletics.com) - The No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan softball team defeated the Wildcats of Penn College on Friday morning in the 2021 NCAA Regional Tournament hosted at TowneBank Park in Virginia Beach, VA.

GAME RUNDOWN

Score: No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 8 - Penn College 0 (5 innings)

Records: No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 38-5-1 | Penn College 19-4

Virginia Wesleyan got on the board in the first inning as a Julia Sinnett double to left center scored Madison Glaubke for the early lead.

The Sinnett/Glaubke duo struck again in the bottom of the third inning as a Sinnett sac fly scored Glaubke from third putting VWU ahead 2-0.

Later in the inning Katelyn Biando triple to deep right field scoring Danielle Stewart for the third Marlin run.

The Marlins struck again in the bottom of the fourth adding five runs to their tally. Maria Weddle, Ariana Rolle, and Jessica Goldyn all crossed home after each reaching base on singles to the outfield.

VWU's final two runs came off a Stewart home run over the right field wall giving the Marlins an 8-0 advantage.

Emily Seale, who came in relief for Hanna Hull, sealed the win as the two pitchers combined for a no hitter to win the game 8-0 striking out 12 of 16 batters faced.

KEY STATS



Julia Sinnett drove in three RBI including Madison Glaubke twice.

Danielle Stewart drove in two RBI off her fourth inning homer on two hits while also scoring twice.

Hanna Hull (W: 19-3) pitched a no-hitter through four-innings striking out 10 batters of the 12 faced. Hull now has 1,319 career strikeouts and claimed 5th in the NCAA career records.

NEXT

The Marlins will face the Rams of Farmingdale State College at 10 AM in the fifth game of the 2021 NCAA Regional Tournament.