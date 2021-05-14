No. 23 ODU baseball hosts WKU in final C-USA regular season series

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - The No. 23 Old Dominion baseball team concludes the Conference USA regular season this weekend when the Monarchs host Western Kentucky in a four-game series. The first game of the series is set for first pitch on Friday, May 14 at 3 p.m. A doubleheader begins on Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. and the final game of the series is set for Sunday, May 16 at noon.

All four games will be streamed on CUSA.tv and can be heard across the ODU Sports Radio Network.

To accommodate Monarch fans as a result of the difficult circumstances related to the pandemic, the ODU Athletics department is pleased to offer free admission to all ODU baseball games for the 2021 season. The Bud Metheny Baseball Complex will now welcome 750 fans on a first come, first served basis.

The Monarchs (33-13, 17-7 C-USA) are coming off a series split at UTSA last week. ODU won the first game in a slugfest, 14-10, and won on Sunday behind Ryne Moore, 6-2. Moore gave up six hits and two runs to lift the Monarchs.

Kyle Battle leads C-USA and is tied for sixth in the country with 16 homers. He also leads the league and is tied for third in the country with 44 walks.

Outfielder Andy Garriola leads the country with 61 RBI's.

Freshman second baseman Carter Trice leads all C-USA rookies in runs scored (44), hits (60), home runs (11) and total bases (124).

ODU's RPI is at 14, the highest RPI in Conference USA. Charlotte (16), Louisiana Tech (25) and Southern Miss (26) are all in the top 30 in the country in RPI

Scouting the Hilltoppers:

WKU (24-24, 14-14 C-USA) lost 3-of-4 to Florida Atlantic last weekend but the Hilltoppers officially punched their ticket to the Conference USA Tournament.

The Toppers are led by Jackson Gray who is hitting .347 with five homers and 28 RBI's.

Series History:

ODU leads, 6-4View the Conference USA Standings here.