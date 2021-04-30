No. 25 ODU baseball hosts No. 15 Charlotte at the Bud

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - The No. 25 Old Dominion baseball team returns to the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex to host No. 15 Charlotte in a battle of the top two teams in the C-USA East. The four-game series will begin on Friday, May 30.

To accommodate Monarch fans as a result of the difficult circumstances related to the pandemic, the ODU Athletics department is pleased to offer free admission to all ODU baseball games for the 2021 season. The Bud Metheny Baseball Complex will now welcome 750 fans on a first come, first served basis.

The Monarchs (28-10, 14-6 C-USA) enter the weekend in second place in the C-USA East standings. Charlotte (30-11, 17-3 C-USA) sits three games ahead of ODU. The 49ers have not dropped a league series this season. ODU is coming off its first C-USA series loss, dropping three of four contests to the nationally ranked 49ers at Hayes Stadium last weekend.

Offensively, ODU is scoring 7.8 runs per game with a .296 average. Freshman Carter Trice leads the club in average (.361), hits (52) and slugging percentage (.688), while Kyle Battle leads the team in home runs (11) and runs (39). On the mound, Hunter Gregory paces the Monarch starters with a 2.47 ERA and a team-high five wins. The ODU pitching staff has compiled 372 strikeouts and a 3.97 ERA as a club.

Additionally, ODU leads the league in slugging percentage (.533), on base percentage (.397), RBIs (279), runs (297), triples (14), home runs (67)and total bases (677).

Scouting the 49ers

Charlotte is coming off a midweek road win over North Carolina in 10 innings. The 49ers are led by Austin Knight (.363) offensively. Overall, Charlotte is hitting .303 as a team with a 4.49 ERA. On the road, Charlotte owns a 9-6 mark. They lead the league in batting average, hits (411), doubles (96) and wins (30).

Series History: ODU leads, 47-39